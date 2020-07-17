Seminole County seniors attend small graduation ceremonies

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – With markings on the floor inside the auditorium and empty seats, each graduate at Lake Brantley High School walked on stage to pick up the diploma they have worked so hard for.

"I'm always to close this chapter of my life of 12 years going through this fun, bad times, and all types of things, just able to be able to close it out and finally get the closure I've been wanting this entire pandemic," Aaliyah Betancourt said.

Betancourt’s mother, Andrea Edmond, said they were glad they were able to see her walk in her Patriot cap and gown even if it was for a quick moment.

“It’s been crazy, we had a lot of stops and goes when it came to this graduation. It was pushed back a couple of times and I’m just happy the day is finally here and she can just close this chapter and open a new book,” Edmond said.

Seniors were divided into groups of ten in order to practice social distancing while family members watched from a distance.

For Jan Benjamin, he said this was the perfect way to say goodbye and hello to new beginnings.

"Everyone, everyone needs this, everyone is very proud of this, everyone was waiting on this. I think it's safe to say we really deserved this," Benjamin said.

Other Seminole County Public high schools held ceremonies on Friday as well.

Crooms Academy will hold a ceremony on Saturday at 2 p.m.