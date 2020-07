COCOA BEACH – A missing woman was found in Cocoa Beach on Saturday by a civilian beach ranger, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Beach ranger Don Dysert located the 59-year-old woman at the east end of Minutemen Causeway after she had been reported missing Saturday morning, authorities said.

The woman, who reportedly suffers from dementia, was unharmed and was reunited safely with her family, authorities said.