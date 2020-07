OCOEE, Fla. – The Ocoee Police Department is searching for a missing girl.

Police said Zion Ward left her home on the 2000 block of Twisted Pine Road in Ocoee around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, a flowered bonnet and carrying a gray and black fanny pack.

Authorities said anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 800-423-TIPS.