Man arrested after carjacking attempt in Volusia County

A man is in custody after attempting to carjack someone in Volusia County, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at West New York Avenue and North Sheridan Avenue, according to authorities. They said a man jumped into a stopped vehicle and implied he had a weapon.

After forcing the driver to drive, he jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot, according to authorities.

Authorities said they apprehended the carjacker minutes later and took him into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

