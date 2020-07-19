Missing Palm Bay man with dementia believes he is in Connecticut, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police are searching for a missing man with dementia who believes he is in Connecticut.

A silver alert was issued Sunday for Francis White, 74, who was last seen in Palm Bay around 10:30 p.m. Saturday wearing a black T-shirt and khaki shorts, according to police. White has brown eyes and wears silver glasses, police said.

Police believe White could be driving a gray 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck with FL tag Z1SHC. According to police, the driver’s side of the truck bed has damage around the wheel well. Police said there is also a partially open aluminum tool box and fifth wheel hookup in the truck bed.

Police said it’s unclear what direction White could be traveling.

White suffers from multiple health issues, including dementia, and is without his medication, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.