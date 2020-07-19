Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Marion County, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the pedestrian was found at about 8:35 p.m. Friday on the west shoulder of Northeast Jacksonville Road near Northeast 37th Lane with injuries consistent to being struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Regional Center with serious injuries, officials said.

Anyone with information about the alleged driver or vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 800-387-1290 or Marion County Crime Stoppers.