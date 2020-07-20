Bahamas banning US travelers starting Wednesday

Were you planning an upcoming vacation or business trip to the Bahamas?

Those plans might be on hold for the near future, as the Bahamas is closing its borders to travelers from the United States starting Wednesday, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the travel restrictions Sunday stating COVID-19 spikes led to his decision on banning international travel

“Regrettably, the situation here at home has already deteriorated since we began the reopening of our domestic economy,” Minnis said Sunday. “It has deteriorated at an exponential rate since we reopened our international borders.”

Travelers to the Bahamas will be required to test negative for COVID-19 from an accredited lab 10 days or less prior to travel. Once arriving on the islands, travelers will be forced to quarantine for 14 days.

The Bahamas had just opened back up to international tourism three weeks prior to this new order.

Along with the international traveler restrictions, the Bahamas is closing all beaches and parks, banning indoor dining, weddings, funerals, religious services and sporting events on Grand Bahama, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

There will also be a daily curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Grand Bahama and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on all other Bahamian islands.

“We are in a marathon not a sprint,” Minnis said. “We are trying to get Bahamians back to work and to promote economic activity, while also limiting the spread of the virus. We are trying to open parts of our economy and our society while promoting and requiring health measures to protect lives.”

For more information on Bahamas’ travel restrictions, click here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.