ORLANDO, Fla. – An employee at the Orlando Distribution Center for CVS tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

CVS officials said the areas the employee was in while at work were cleaned and disinfected.

Coworkers exposed to the employee and the employee were placed under a 14-day quarantine and will be on paid leave, according to CVS.

CVS said all areas of the building are now open again.