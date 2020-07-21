Volusia County School Board to vote on reopening plan

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Weeks of planning and marathon meetings will all come down to a vote Tuesday for what reopening schools will look like in Volusia County.

As part of a special virtual meeting, the school board will also discuss an emergency policy regarding face coverings on school property.

Local parents said it’s important the school district keeps options on the table.

”For me, it’s definitely essential for schools to open back up. When they closed in March, it was difficult being in the medical field working full time and then also having to teach my own children. It’s hard to see if they’re retaining things,” Amanda Seegobin said.

Seegobin is a mother of three and an essential worker in the medical field. She said online learning is not an option for her younger children.

She added they didn’t have a good experience distance learning last school year.

”We were just doing an assignment, then moving on... doing an assignment and moving on. She’s not retaining anything, same for my son. They need to be in that classroom setting,” Seegobin said.

As part of Volusia County’s public school’s reopening proposal:

All students and staff will go through temperature checks before entering schools

Desks and workstations will be spaced between three and six feet

Rooms will be disinfected between each class

Cynthia Alvarado is an elementary school teacher and mother of two. She said the district needs to hold off on opening schools.

“There should be an official nurse on staff. We need to have the machine to clean every classroom, and I don’t think they’re prepared at all,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado said she’s leaning toward online learning for her kids. The proposal has two virtual options:

Volusia Live allows students to stream their classes as they happen, while learning from home.

Enhanced Volusia Online Learning allows students to work at their own pace using an online platform.

Alvarado said she feels uneasy planning to be back in the classroom to teach.

”It’s nerve racking. I just don’t think people understand that, as a teacher, you’re on the front line. We have to think about violence in schools, being prepared for that. Now, I’m putting my life in danger with this sickness,” Alvarado said. “I’m putting my family at risk as well. God forbid if I was to get sick, I have to think about it. Who’s going to provide for my kids?”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the school board will also discuss policies that will be put in place for face coverings on school campuses. It will also vote on a delayed start date.

Two options were discussed during the July 15 meeting were Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Parents said they are eager to see if the board will approve a plan.

”For me, I like to plan and have a plan in place, I like to know what is going on and what adjustments I need to make if they’re not opening schools. We can’t be home all the time, we’re essential,” said Seegobin. “I understand it’s a difficult decision, but the bottom line is if you don’t want your kids going to school, don’t.”

The special virtual meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on the school district’s YouTube channel.