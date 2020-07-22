82ºF

1,400 more nurses will be deployed to hospitals in Florida, according to Gov. DeSantis

Gov. DeSantis made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Florida Division of Emergency Management is in the process of deploying 1,400 nurses to hospitals in the state.

He said the state continues to monitor hospital bed availability. DeSantis said he wants to make sure hospitals have the medical personnel to staff the beds.

There has been more than 369,800 cases of the coronavirus in the state, 21,780 people have been hospitalized with the virus and the department of health has reported 5,206 deaths in the state.

