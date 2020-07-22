77ºF

Body found near burning car in rural DeLand neighborhood

Deputies find body near Bear Paw Lane and Bright Way

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DeLAND, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday afternoon near a burning vehicle in a rural neighborhood in DeLand, deputies said.

The body was discovered around 1:30 p.m. near Bear Paw Lane and Bright Way.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies, Air One, DeLand police and multiple units from Volusia County Fire Rescue were called to the scene for a vehicle fire, which ignited the surrounding grass.

When the vehicle fire was extinguished, deputies observed the body, officials said.

Detectives are working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

No other details have been released.

