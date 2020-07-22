Orlando mayor says local coronavirus situation is improving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials are reporting a recent drop in positive coronavirus cases as the city of Orlando resumed testing at its mobile site this week.

On Wednesday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer toured the location outside Camping World Stadium. He said the need for extensive testing remains, but personal precautions, like wearing masks, have had a positive effect.

"Over the course of the last week, we've seen cases coming down," Dyer said. "We peaked maybe 10 days ago."

Community spread has been a primary concern for parents as the school year approaches. A recent survey of 69,000 families in Orange County showed more than two-thirds would prefer to keep students at home.

Dyer said if he currently had school-aged children, he would also struggle with the decision.

"Obviously, we all rather get back to the way it used to be and people going to school, but right now the most important thing is we stop the spread of the virus," he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, avoiding crowds, maintaining social distance of at least six feet and cleaning frequently touched areas can reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Recently, Orange County has organized strike teams to crack down on businesses that don't follow CDC guidelines, but Dyer said that hasn't been an issue within city limits.

“We haven’t had a lot of complaints. I’m not actually aware of any complaints we’ve had in the city about business that haven’t been compliant.” Dyer said.

Orlando's mobile testing site is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. by appointment, although walk-ups will be accepted if space is available.

To make an appointment, visit orlando.gov/covid19testing.