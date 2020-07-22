Titusville nursing assistant accused of using stolen credit cards

TITTUSVILLE, Fla. – A Central Florida nursing assistant is behind bars after authorities say she stole a credit card and made unauthorized transactions.

Haley Marie Comet Edwards, 20, of Titusville allegedly obtained a resident’s stolen bank debit card and made several unauthorized transactions, officials said.

Edwards’ arrest comes after a July 9 theft report which connected her involvement with several criminal fraudulent incidents.

Edwards was arrested at the Titusville Towers Assisted Living Tuesday and charged with felony exploitation of an elderly person, three felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and seven felony counts of criminal use of identification.

“This incident remains an active ongoing investigation by Titusville Police Detectives and additional charges are pending,” officials said.