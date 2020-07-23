84ºF

Free COVID-19 testing site to be held at Lake Nona Middle School

No symptoms are required to get a test

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Free coronavirus testing will be held at Lake Nona Middle School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 29.

Appointments are required for a patient to get a COVID-19 test.

Patients must be 18 or older and have an Orange County ID.

The scheduling of appointments is available on July 24 at 8 a.m. and can be made at this link.

Results typically come back to the patient in five days.

Orange County has posted a list of other county locations for COVID-19 tests at this link.

More than 24,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orange County.

