Free COVID-19 testing site to be held at Lake Nona Middle School

ORLANDO, Fla. – Free coronavirus testing will be held at Lake Nona Middle School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 29.
No symptoms are required to get a test.
Appointments are required for a patient to get a COVID-19 test.
Patients must be 18 or older and have an Orange County ID.
The scheduling of appointments is available on July 24 at 8 a.m. and can be made at this link.
Results typically come back to the patient in five days.
Orange County has posted a list of other county locations for COVID-19 tests at this link.
More than 24,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orange County.