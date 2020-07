ORLANDO, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is giving away free pet food.

The giveaway, for cats and dogs, will take place 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday at the agency’s Orlando shelter at 2727 Conroy Road.

“Thanks to the support from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, which donated $2,000 worth of pet food, we’re helping pet parents keep bellies full and families together,” the Pet Alliance said.

The amount of food is limited to 40 pounds per vehicle and can be picked up curbside, the agency said.