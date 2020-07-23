‘His life mattered:' Homicide victim’s mother begs for help finding son’s killer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Lucinda Mayo made an emotional plea Thursday afternoon, begging for the community to help find her son’s killer.

"His life mattered and I need someone to come forth and tell what you know," said Mayo.

Daytona Beach Police said someone gunned down 37-year-old James Robinson on the evening of June 11 outside a house on the 200 block of South Lincoln Street.

“He was at his uncle’s house, minding his own business in his driveway when he was shot down and slayed,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said.

Capri was tight lipped about the investigation but shared that they’ve interviewed some witnesses, just not enough to solve this case.

"We have a lot of physical evidence from the scene and some other things I can't discuss at this time, but we need the community's help," he said.

Family members were also on hand, sharing memories of Robinson, who played football and graduated from Spruce Creek High School.

“He was a father, he was a grandson, he was a nephew and everybody loved him,” said Barbara Williams, Robinson’s aunt. “Very good person. If you were hungry, he fed you. If you needed something, he would give it to you. That’s the type of person he was. He didn’t bother anybody.”

Authorities promised the family that they'll be working around the clock to get justice for Robinson.

“To the killer out there: We’re coming for you. The public, we need your help to do it faster,” Capri said.

Police said there’s a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. People can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Jaeger at 386-671-5245 or JaegerMichael@dbpd.us regarding case 200009728.