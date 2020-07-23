What’s your motivation? Man loses 200 pounds to ride roller coaster

MASON, Ohio – An Ohio man is inspiring people around the world after dropping nearly 200 pounds in just 10 months.

Jared Ream said he became motivated when Kings Island amusement park announced it was opening a brand new roller coaster called Orion.

Ream, who once weighed 430 pounds, had to quit riding thrill rides seven years ago due to his size. But, hearing the new plan for the roller coaster, he began cutting calories and exercising.

Ten months and 190 pounds lighter, Ream was able to ride Orion.

According to Kings Island, Orion is one of only seven giga-coasters in the world, which means it has a drop of 300 to 399 feet.