Arrest made in Orange County fatal shooting from January

Antwoin Turner is facing a first degree murder charge

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Dominic Bolden, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Antwoin Turner, 32, is facing a first degree murder charge, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bolden was shot and killed around 5 p.m. on Jan 24 on the 1400 block of Goldenrod Road.

This is just south of Colonial Drive.

Officials said deputies found Bolden in a car.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

