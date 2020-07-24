Arrest made in Orange County fatal shooting from January

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Dominic Bolden, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Antwoin Turner, 32, is facing a first degree murder charge, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

HOMICIDE ARREST: Detectives arrested Antwoin Turner (32) on charges of first degree murder in connection with the killing of Dominic Fabrece Bolden who was killed on January 24. Great work by all those involved in this case! pic.twitter.com/BuCOc3ctct — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 24, 2020

Bolden was shot and killed around 5 p.m. on Jan 24 on the 1400 block of Goldenrod Road.

This is just south of Colonial Drive.

Officials said deputies found Bolden in a car.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.