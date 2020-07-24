CDC offers safety tips as students are set to return to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Students are set to return to school in Central Florida in August and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted a list of safety tips as kids return to class amid the pandemic.

The CDC said schools should have social distancing plans in place and have students and staff wear face coverings.

Students should also practice frequent hand washing.

Districts should also also have clean and disinfecting plans in place for commonly touched areas of the school.

Health officials encourages schools to use outside space when possible.

Each district should have a contact tracing plan in place, according to the CDC.

Parents of students should know the symptoms of COVID-19 and to make sure to not send their child to school if they have any of the symptoms.

Here are the CDC symptoms of COVID-19 from the CDC.

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

School officials should also be meeting with local health officials on the most recent guidelines and safety strategies, according to the CDC.

The CDC said around 95 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country are adult patients, but students could be asymptomatic.

Health officials said students returning to school also has its benefits including helping a kid with communication skills, social interaction skills and interpersonal skills.

The CDC said schools should look into cohorting plans. This is when the same group of students and staff spend the school day in the same area. This strategy would help with limiting the spread in case a student is positive when they attend class. Health officials note this is easier at elementary school compared to middle school and high school.

Districts should also have plans in place if a student tests positive, according to the CDC.