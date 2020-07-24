Cocoa man wins $1 million prize on scratch-off lottery ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On Friday, the Florida Lottery announced the winner of a $1 million top prize ticket sold in Central Florida.

Stephen Smith, 43, of Cocoa, claimed a lump-sum payment of $790,000.00 after winning on a THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

Smith purchased his winning ticket from a 7-Eleven in Melbourne.

“The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket,” officials said.

The $30 game launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes, lottery officials said.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.