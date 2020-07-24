Next stimulus package will include another $1,200 payment, reports say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Americans making less than $75,000 a year are poised to receive another $1,200 stimulus payment from the federal government, according to a report by The Hill.

The Hill report claims a top senate negotiator confirmed the information to the american news website. In the same report, it shows that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that the payout method would be the same as the previous stimulus package, according to News 6 sister station WJXT.

The March bill provided a one-time $1,200 check to Americans who made less than $75,000 per year. The amount of the check was scaled down until it hit an income level of $99,000 per year, when it was phased out altogether.

CNBC reported Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday, the Senate will be releasing the full details on the second stimulus bill next week.

Forbes reported more information on what could else could be in the stimulus package and troubling issues on the timeline to pass the next stimulus bill.

The Forbes report reads, “Considering what has been leaked out and how Democrats have responded, it appears extremely unlikely that a deal would get done before the Senate is set to recess on August 7th. The recess could be pushed back but that has yet to be decided.”

The Forbes report did not cite all of the sources on where it got some of its information from.