89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Orange County deputies search for missing man with dementia

William Harold Ball was last seen Thursday night, officials say

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Missing, Orange County
William Harold Ball
William Harold Ball

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they work to locate a missing man with dementia.

According to deputies, William Harold Ball, who suffers from dementia, was last seen walking from his home off of Central Florida Parkway and South Orange Blossom Trail Thursday night.

Deputies said Ball was last seen wearing a light green T-shirt, khaki pants and gray Velcro tennis shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information or sees Ball to call 911.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: