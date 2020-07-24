Orange County deputies search for missing man with dementia

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they work to locate a missing man with dementia.

According to deputies, William Harold Ball, who suffers from dementia, was last seen walking from his home off of Central Florida Parkway and South Orange Blossom Trail Thursday night.

Deputies said Ball was last seen wearing a light green T-shirt, khaki pants and gray Velcro tennis shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information or sees Ball to call 911.