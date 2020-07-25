Volusia detectives search for suspect in NSB shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County detectives are searching for a suspect in a New Smyrna Beach shooting.

Detectives said they obtained a warrant for 68-year-old Stephen Allen.

The Sheriff's Office said he is facing charges of attempted murder and carjacking.

Investigators said Allen may be in the Miami area or on his way to South Florida.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Friday investigators responded to the area of the 1300 block of Findlay Street, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told investigators said they saw a 50-year-old man come out of a wooded area with gunshot wounds, according to detectives.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and his blue Toyota Solara was spotted leaving the area.

Investigators said the victim told deputies Allen recently moved into his home, shot him and stole his car.

Detectives said the victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.