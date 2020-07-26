Man arrested after Polk County fatal hit and run, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man is behind bars after deputies with the Polk County Sheriffs Office said he hit a pedestrian in Lakeland then left the scene.

According to officials, 29-year-old Robert Patrick Gibson of Lakeland was arrested Saturday for the fatal hit and run of a pedestrian on Combee Road.

Gibson told investigators that he had been involved in a crash but believed he had hit a pole and admitted he did not stop following the crash.

“He admitted to detectives that after he had learned of the hit and run, he thought he had probably been at fault,” deputies said.

According to a news release, Gibson still did not come forward.

”I’m grateful our deputies were able to solve this case quickly and bring justice for the family. This isn’t the first time Gibson has left the scene of a crash. Hopefully, with him now behind bars, it will be the last,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Gibson was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail.

According to a report, Gibson is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death, tampering/destroying evidence and attaching an unassigned tag.