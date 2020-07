The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man who might have a medical emergency.

Deputies are looking for 41-year-old Bruce Rignola, who allegedly fled from deputies in the area of State Road 44 and North County Road 470 on Sunday.

Deputies said they were attempting to check on Rignola’s well being after receiving a call about a medical emergency, but Rignola fled and hasn’t been located.

If you know of Rignola’s whereabouts, please call 352-793-2621.