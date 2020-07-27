Monday marks deadline for Orange County parents to choose learning option

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After a last-minute extension, Monday marks the new deadline for Orange County parents to decide which learning option they’d like to enroll their child in for the upcoming academic year.

Parents can choose between face-to-face learning, Orange County Virtual School or the OCPS LaunchED@Home Model, which is a distance learning model that mirrors the curriculum and seat time of the in-person method.

As of Friday -- the day that was the original deadline to register -- around 140,000 parents had selected a learning option.

Orange County Public Schools provided the following numbers showing what parents had chosen as of Friday:

28.8% prefer face-to-face

63.4% prefer LaunchED@Home

7.1% prefer OCVS (they must apply)

0.7% list “other” as their preference

Those who do not registered for an option will be contacted on Tuesday.

The fall semester is set to begin on Aug. 21, which is later than originally scheduled in order to give students and teachers more time to prepare for the challenges that coronavirus could cause.

To select a learning option, parents should go to OCPS.net before 5 p.m. Monday.

To read more about Orange County’s back-to-school plan, click here.