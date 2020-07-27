Regal theaters to reopen on Aug. 21

(Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Regal announced theatres will reopen on Aug. 21.

Contactless payment will be available through the Regal app.

Each auditorium will be sanitized after each movie, according to Regal.

The company said employees will go through daily health screens including temperature checks.

Employees will also be required to wear masks.

Arcade machines and vending machines will be closed, according to Regal.

Self-serve soda machines will not be available at the moment.

There will be two empty seats between each guest.

Regal said each theater will follow county and state guidelines when it comes to capacity and group size.

For a full list of safety procedures from Regal, click this link.