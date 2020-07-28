Nemours Children’s Health Systems provides free back-to-school physicals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nemours Children’s Health System is partnering with Shepherd’s Hope to provide free back-to-school physicals around Central Florida.

Physicians will be at Shepherd’s Hope Health Centers from July 27 through Aug. 6 to help local uninsured and under-insured children.

The free back-to-school physicals include general health assessments and sports physicals with a Nemours specialist, as well as vision and hearing screenings at select locations.

“Especially considering how COVID-19 has impacted our community, we want to make sure that children are healthy for the upcoming school year,” said Al Torres, the medical director of the pediatric programs for Nemours Children’s Health Systems.

To qualify, students must be 18 years old or younger and must be uninsured or under-insured. Appointments are necessary.

After children finish their exam, families will receive the required Florida Department of Health form for enrollment in a state public or private school.

Funding to support this initiative is being provided by a grant from the Harper Family Charitable Foundation which provides for the health, education, maintenance and well-being of disabled children and adults of all ages in the Central Florida area.

“Before the pandemic, nearly 30,000 children were without health insurance in Central Florida. We know with over 300,000 people going on unemployment in May that there is an escalated need for free back-to-school physicals this year,” said Pam Gould, Shepherd’s Hope president and CEO. “Families are struggling with losing their jobs and their healthcare coverage.”

Physicals will be conducted at these Shepherd's Hope Health Centers:

West Orange Health Center

455 9th St., Winter Garden

Saturday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Longwood Health Center

600 N. US Highway 17-92, Longwood

Thursday, July 30, 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jr. Memorial Health Center

9837 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6, 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Downtown Health Center

101 S. Westmoreland Drive, Orlando

Wednesday, July 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For eligibility assessment and appointments, call 407-876-6699 ext. 246. Spanish translation is available. For more information, visit www.ShepherdsHope.org.