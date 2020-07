PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A call about smoke inside a structure led first responders to find a woman dead inside a home, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Police and Port Orange Fire Rescue responded to Bolton Drive around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday and found 67-year-old Elizabeth Adams dead.

A news release did not indicate her cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detective Carl Lamirande at 386-506-5886.

The investigation is ongoing.