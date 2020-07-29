List of Central Florida COVID-19 testing sites set to close as storm approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced state-supported drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing sites will temporarily close at 5 p.m. on Thursday as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine approaches the state.

State and County officials announced the following COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close:

The Orange County Convention Center

Testing through Orange County Health Services

Saturday’s scheduled testing at Winter Springs High School has been canceled

State walk-up testing at Oviedo Home Depot will end at 5 p.m. on Thursday

The outdoor sites are not capable of handling tropical-storm-force winds.

Florida is in the cone of the Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

Anyone who was planning to get a test on Friday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management encourages is urging people to get tested on Thursday.

State officials urge people to get in contact with a resident’s county health department after Thursday if you are in need of a COVID-19 test.

The drive-thru and walk-up sites will reopen at the latest by 8 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to the department of health.

The reopening of the testing sites all depends on what happens with the storm.

The DOH said the sites will reopen when it is safe to do so.