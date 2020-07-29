All state-supported COVID-19 testing sites to close temporarily as storm approaches Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health announced state-supported drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing sites will temporarily close at 5 p.m. on Thursday as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine approaches the state.

This includes the testing sites at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Regency Mall in Jacksonville, the Orange County Convention Center, the FITTEAM ballpark of the Palm Beaches, and the Fort Lauderdale War Memorial.

Florida is in the cone of the Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

“Much of the Central Florida forecast into the weekend and early next week will depend on the eventual track of what is currently Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “There is still considerable uncertainty in the future track since a center of circulation cannot yet be found for the models to latch onto.”

The sites have freestanding structures including tents.

The setups could not handle tropical-storm-force winds.

Free coronavirus testing will still be available through each county health department, more scheduling information can be found here.

Anyone who was planning to get a test on Friday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management encourages is urging people to get tested on Thursday.

State officials urge people to get in contact with a resident’s county health department after Thursday if you are in need of a COVID-19 test.

The drive-thru and walk-up sites will reopen at the latest by 8 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to the DOH.

The reopening all depends on what happens with the storm.

The DOH said the sites will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Orange County Health Services also announced its testing sites will begin closing on Friday through at least next Wednesday.