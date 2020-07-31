2 men killed, woman injured in baseball bat attack at Windermere home, police say

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Two men were beaten to death and a woman was seriously injured late Thursday during an attack at a home in a gated Windermere community while a 10-year-old boy called authorities while hiding in a bathroom, police said.

The double homicide happened at a home in the 2900 block of Sunbittern Court in the Lake Crescent Reserve community, which is just south of Lake Crescent and north of Park Avenue and Lake Butler Boulevard.

Windermere police said Ezekiel Emanuel Hopkins tried to steal a car from the home when he was confronted by the homeowners, John and Lisa Savey.

Police said Hopkins attacked Savey and beat him to death with a baseball bat outside the home. Hopkins then went inside the home, where he beat Lisa Savey and her son, James Savey, who was killed, according to police.

Lisa Savey was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

According to police, the boy, who lives at the home with his grandparents, called 911 to report a home burglary. The Winter Garden police dispatcher kept the boy on the phone while the child hid in a bathroom.

Officers from the Windermere Police Department, the Ocoee Police Department, Oakland Police Department and deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office went to the home, where Hopkins was found in another bathroom, officials said. Hopkins was arrested but taken to Health Central because it appears he drank some bleach and was not responsive, police said.

The boy was not physically injured, police said.

Hopkins faces two counts of murder and a charge of aggravated battery.

