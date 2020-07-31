President Trump visits Florida as COVID-19 deaths shatter records

ORLANDO, Fla. – President Trump is expected to make a trip to the Sunshine State on Friday.

The president will take part in an event with Florida sheriffs in Tampa, as well as participating in a COVID-19 roundtable in Pinellas County.

Florida continues to see record-breaking deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Trump’s visit comes a day after he floated the idea of delaying the November elections.

In a tweet, the president said that it would be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history because of a sharp rise in the number of mail-in ballots.

“I don’t want a delay. I want to have the election. But I also don’t want to have to wait for three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing and the election doesn’t mean anything,” Trump said.

Even though the president brings up delaying the election, he does not have the power to move an election.

Any change made to the election dates would be up to Congress and would likely prove to be very difficult to achieve.