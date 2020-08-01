1 person hospitalized after car drives into retention pond, officials say

MAITLAND, Fla. – Multiple agencies responded to a call Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond.

According to officials, Orange County Fire Rescue, Seminole County Fire Department and Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department responded to a retention pond at Maitland Boulevard and Maitland Summit Boulevard.

Officers said the driver was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

“Firefighters searched the pond to verify no other person was involved,” officials said. “Afterward, the divers followed standard procedures to be scrubbed down and decontaminated for their safety.”

Officials did not say what caused the crash.

