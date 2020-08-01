FDC Secretary tests positive for COVID-19 after visit to Columbia Correctional Institution

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19 after a visit to Columbia Correctional Institution.

The FDC said Mark Inch has mild symptoms and will self-isolate for two weeks.

“Just like the numerous correctional and probation officers and staff who we’ve asked to stay home and recuperate after a positive test, Deputy Secretary Dixon and I are self-isolating as a result of our recent COVID-19 test results. We both look forward to returning to work as quickly as allowed by CDC guidelines,” said Secretary Inch. “I want to encourage all Floridians to continue protecting our vulnerable residents, practice proper hygiene, wear masks when in close contact with others and practice social distancing to slow the spread of this virus.”

The FDC said there has been 1,300 cases of coronavirus related to the Columbia Correctional Institution.