12-year-old-shot in Orange County, suspect unknown, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy injured.

According to investigators, deputies responded to the 5600 block of Pine Chase Drive Sunday morning

When deputies arrived they found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, a news release said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

“The suspect(s) in this case are unknown,” deputies added.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

No other details were released.

