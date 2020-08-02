Storm shelter closes in Brevard County due to lack of turnout

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A storm shelter has closed in Brevard County due to lack of turnout as Tropical Storm Isaias moves up the coast, according to emergency management.

Emergency Management officials said the shelter at Viera Regional Community Center opened at 11 a.m. and by 3:30 p.m. only one person showed up.

County officials said arrangements were made for the one person who showed up.

A tropical storm warning is still in place for Brevard County. The National Weather Service said tropical-storm-force winds are possible in the county until early Monday morning.