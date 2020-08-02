WATCH LIVE: News 6 at 6 p.m. with team coverage of Tropical Storm Isaias

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Isaias projected to skirt Central Florida’s east coast, News 6 will livestream team coverage at 6 p.m. on ClickOrlando.com.

After causing problems for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week then blowing through the Bahamas, Isaias is continuing its slow trek toward Florida.

The system was a Category 1 hurricane for almost two days before it was downgraded back to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon. The storm is expected to impact Central Florida as a tropical storm Sunday into early Monday.

