SeaWorld expands hours to now include Thursdays through September

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld is inching toward fully-reopened status by now allowing guests to book visits on Thursdays.

The aquatic theme park originally blacked out the dates through the end of 2020, only having the park operational five days a week during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Through Sept. 6, guests will now have one more option to pick from.

Though the park is extending its hours to include Thursdays, SeaWorld officials said they are not easing up on the enhanced safety protocols meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and protect guests from contracting the virus.

Guests will still need to make a reservation ahead of their visit and the theme park is limiting the number of guests allowed on the property each day.

Parkgoers will have to undergo temperature checks and anyone 2 years of age or older must wear face coverings while in the park.

SeaWorld’s coronavirus policies also include modifying animal interactions and only letting tours that allow for physical distancing operate. Some tours and interactions will be restricted to one party at a time.

The park will remain closed on Tuesdays through the rest of 2020.