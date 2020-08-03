Tropical storm Isaias spares Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Tropical Storm Isaias skirted the coastal cities of Brevard County on Sunday, sparing residents from the brunt of its winds and rain.

News 6 measured sustained winds in the Indialantic area at 20 miles-per-hour at the peak of the storm with gusts of 30 miles-per-hour at the beach.

Pawn fronds littered area roadways, but there were no power outages and little to no damage reported.

Many people flocked to the beach to look at the rough surf kicked up by the storm.

Eric Gluvna brought his family to play in the surf.

“It was a great opportunity,” he said. “We were sort of enjoying the storm at home and we thought, ‘you know what? Let’s go check out the beach.’ We saw there was people here and we thought why not?”

By Sunday night, the winds had died down substantially, and only light drizzle was reported as the storm moved north of the area.