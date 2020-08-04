Code 9 Project provides support for first responders, veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. – First responders are always on the front line, putting themselves at risk to help those in need. Their high-stress jobs are even more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many say they’re feeling hopeless and helpless.

The Code 9 Project is a nonprofit organization that provides support for first responders, veterans and their families through various resources.

The president and co-founder, Brandielee Baker, NLPMP, recently discussed how the organization is responding to first responders' needs.

Find out more at The Code 9 Project or call the national helpline, open 24/7 for all frontline workers, first responders and veterans, at 844-HOPE-247.