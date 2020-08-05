A drive-in theater is coming to this Central Florida Walmart

Walmart is turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in movie theaters and there’s only one coming to Central Florida.

A Walmart in Winter Haven will host the two-day movie event on Sept. 4 and 5, the company announced.

The lineup of movies includes “Wonder Woman,” “Spy Kids,” “Space Jam,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Black Panther,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” and “Friday Night Lights.”

Tickets are free, but they must be requested in advance with each location having a maximum capacity, Walmart officials said. One car can enter the event per ticket.

Tickets will be available at 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday at this link.

To view the movies, families must remain in their car for the duration of the event with the engines off even though an FM radio is required for audio.

On movie night, gates open at 6 p.m. with the motion picture beginning at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to be on time as no late entry is allowed, according to Walmart.

Walmart officials say this is a family event and no alcohol is allowed. There must be a seat in the car for everyone.

Other food and beverages can be brought and enjoyed by the attendees in each car.

The event will take place in rain or shine, and that’s good news with Florida’s unpredictable weather.

Walmart officials said movies and times are subject to change.

For more details, click here.