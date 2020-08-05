Additional symptomatic lanes available at Orange County Convention Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Starting Wednesday, all state-supported COVID-19 testing sites will prioritize testing for people showing symptoms of COVID-19.

That includes the site at the Orange County Convention Center, where a symptomatic lane opened up a few weeks ago.

"We are now running 5 testing stations for the self-swab that's for ages five and over for people who have COVID-19 symptoms," Spokesman Mike Jachles said.

[MORE: Results in 10 minutes: Lake County Schools offers rapid COVID-19 tests to students]

Governor Ron DeSantis announced earlier this week the change will provide self-swab tests that are sent to labs in hopes for an ultimate turnaround for results, possibly 24 to 72 hours.

"We are still working for quick turnaround times at the test site, minimal wait times, and we hope the labs follow suit with reducing their turnaround times as well," Jachles explained.

Officials said workers at the convention center can give up to 500 self-swab tests a day. Seniors 65 or older and those under 18 will also get priority.

For those not showing symptoms, nasal swab tests are available as well.

"We are also doing the testing that we have been doing all along there that's the same active virus test that's for people regardless whether or not they have symptoms ages 18 and over that test is administered by a nurse and it's a nasal swab," Jachles said.

Officials are urging people who have symptoms to pre-register at DoINeedACovid19test.com