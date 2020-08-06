16-year-old Sanford boy accused of shooting man in head while talking to 911 dispatcher

SANFORD, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night on allegations that he shot a man in the head through the front door of a Sanford home while talking to a 911 dispatcher.

Sanford police said Connor Michael Lewis was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree homicide in the shooting of 18-year-old Artavious Quarterman.

According to police, Lewis called 911 just after 8 p.m., saying that several girls were banging on the front door of his house. Police said Lewis is heard saying throughout the call, “Oh, you’re so scary. You’re so scary.”

Lewis told the dispatcher that he and his girlfriend got into an argument and he told her to get out of the house, according to police. He said that his girlfriend’s family then came to his house and were banging on the door and window, records show.

Sanford police said the group was heard on the call calling Lewis names, and then a gunshot was fired.

Quarterman, who had accompanied the mother of Lewis’ girlfriend to the home, was struck in the head, police said. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Sanford police said the group went to the home pick up Lewis’ girlfriend and her belongings.

“The fact that a young man’s life is now at risk is senseless,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said. “Sanford police officers were minutes away from the home, and I believe would have been able to separate and de-escalate the situation in a matter of moments."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.