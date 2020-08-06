Florida teacher posts own obituary on Facebook prior to returning to school

A Florida teacher wrote and posted her own obituary on Facebook on Tuesday as the reopening of schools draws closers.

Whitney Reddick, a teacher with Jacksonville public schools, told Action News Jax the social media post was “her way of protesting the reopening of schools with brick and mortar education.”

Reddick is one of thousands of Florida teachers returning to the classroom soon and told Action News Jax, “she does not believe it is safe for teachers to do so, and would rather see a 100% virtual start in Duval County.”

Her obituary was posted on the Duval Schools Pandemic Solutions Team Facebook group and started off by saying, “With profound sadness, I announce the passing of Whitney Leigh Reddick. A loving and devoted teacher, mother, daughter, wife, aunt, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 7th, 2020.”

Reddick’s obituary goes on to say, “However, even though she shouted from the rooftops, attempted to be unemotional, and educated herself in facts and science, she succumbed to the ignorance of those in power. She returned to work, did her best to handle all the roles placed on her shoulders; educator, COVID-security guard, human shield, firefighter, social worker, nurse, and caregiver but the workload weakened her, and the virus took hold. Whitney was taken from us. Yes, of course too soon, but we are the ones left with holes in our hearts, missing how big hers was.”

