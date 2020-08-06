Man shot and killed in west Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in west Orlando on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. on Cypress Street and Willie Mays Parkway.

Deputies said a victim with a gunshot wound was found in the area of Columbia Street and Ivey Lane.

Investigators said he was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.