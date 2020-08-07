College players dismissed from team over party that led to 29 COVID-19 cases

A Kentucky university kicked three soccer players off its team and suspended three for having a party.

The University of Louisville athletes organized the off-campus party Saturday night.

It was later traced as the source of spread for 29 COVID-19 cases.

That led to the school's men's and women's soccer teams, field hockey team and volleyball team canceling workouts.

The three students kicked off the team had prior violations.

School officials said they do not meet the university’s code of conduct.

Members of the impacted sports teams who do not test positive and have not been identified through contact tracing may resume team workouts Monday.