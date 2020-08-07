Tax-free holiday underway for back-to-school shoppers

While parents may be out buying clothes and school supplies, it’s the computers and electronics that are expected to be the hot buys during the tax-free holiday because more students will soon be learning from home.

Melanie Rivera, a mother of two, showed up early to get her shopping done and beat the crowds at a Sanford store.

"I like to usually get it done early but with everything going on this year and not knowing what our decision would be, I kind of put it off. So I decided to come out today and save a couple dollars," said Rivera.

Florida’s back-to-school tax-free holiday is underway. Sales tax is lifted on clothes and footwear under $60 as well as most school supplies $15 or less.

Shopping for things like clothes, backpacks and school supplies during the tax-free holiday may also give retailers a boost while helping families spare some chunk change.

"Maybe saving a couple dollars here is good because we did spend money on masks too," said Rivera.

The school shopping holiday is expected to save Floridians about $41.8 million over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, some of the enthusiasm has been drained out as a result of COVID. But, kids are getting ready and the holiday provides a nice break when most Floridians could use a break right now,” said Scott Shalley, President of the Florida Retail Federation.

With more students opting for virtual learning, parents can save money on electronics. The first $1,000 of personal computers and laptops are also covered by the tax-free holiday.

“I don’t think the legislature knew at the time that it was going to be as big of a deal as it is, but it’s definitely going to help a lot of families,” said Shalley.

On top of the tax-free holiday, Shalley said many stores are expected to offer extra discounts this weekend.

The tax-free holiday runs through Sunday.

Parents of Central Florida students can find everything they need to know about their district’s back-to-school plan at ClickOrlando.com/backtoschool.