Warrant issued for man connected to fatal shooting at a large block party

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police have issued a warrant for a man’s arrest who police say is connected to a November shooting that left 1 dead and multiple injured.

Detectives obtained the arrest warrant for Davares Williams, 30, in April for the triple shooting.

According to police, Williams is charged with second-degree murder. Officials are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Orlando police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 during a gathering on Polk Street and Benson Avenue. Lil Kirk Jay Willis Jr., 30, died and two other people were injured, a news release said.

[RELATED: ‘There’s gunfire out here:’ Neighbors reported noise before block party shooting]

Authorities released multiple 911 calls made by residents in the area who begged for police to shut down the party.

Records show the calls started at 11:53 p.m. on Nov. 2.

“I’m calling about whatever this street party is with both sides of the street with cars and people walking and still coming. Ma’am, it’s almost midnight and I can here that music in my house,” another neighbor said.

She asked the operator if anything could be done.

“I don’t know, ma’am. I can get an officer out there though,” the operator replied.

Another resident called at 12:38 a.m. and a fourth dialed 911 at 1:31 a.m. Records show those two were the last calls placed before witnesses began reporting gunfire.

[LISTEN TO THE 911 CALLS HERE]

If you have any information that may aid investigators in finding Williams you’re asked to contact Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477.

Authorities urge residents not to approach Williams or attempt to apprehend him.

Officials said Williams is considered armed and dangerous.