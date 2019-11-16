‘There’s gunfire out here:’ Neighbors reported noise before block party shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Homeowners repeatedly called 911 to report loud noise and music before a fatal shooting at a large block party, records show.

Orlando police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 during a gathering on Polk Street and Benson Avenue. Lil Kirk Jay Willis Jr., 30, died and two other people were injured, a news release said.

The shooter and a motive have not been publicly identified.

On Friday, authorities released multiple 911 calls made by residents in the area who begged for police to shut down the party.

Records show the calls started at 11:53 p.m. on Nov. 2.

“I’m calling because there is a party here. We are homeowners and it is a party, a whole block party, and no one can sleep and there’s a noise ordinance,” a woman said.

The next call came minutes later.

“I’m calling about whatever this street party is with both sides of the street with cars and people walking and still coming. Ma’am, it’s almost midnight and I can here that music in my house,” another neighbor said.

She asked the operator if anything could be done.

“I don’t know, ma’am. I can get an officer out there though,” the operator replied.

Another resident called at 12:38 a.m. and a fourth dialed 911 at 1:31 a.m. Records show those two were the last calls placed before witnesses began reporting gunfire.

“I called ya’ll four times tonight and it is gunfire over here on Jefferson, Benson and Polk. We told ya’ll four times to come out here and now there’s gunfire,” a woman told an operator at 1:34 a.m.

She said she heard the shots just seconds earlier.

“Yes, there’s gunfire out here,” she said.

The woman said she ran inside when she heard he noise.

“I heard the gunshots. Me and my husband were sitting out on the porch because we were waiting on you guys to respond to the party that is going on over here past ordinance time,” the neighbor told the operator.

She said partygoers started to scramble and speed off after the shooting.

“Everybody’s running around now. Everybody’s running around,” she said.

Records show a man who also heard the gunfire called 911 at 1:35 a.m.

“They’ve got a big party going out in the street and someone’s out there firing a gun,” he said.

The man claimed he heard at least four gunshots.

“I’m just telling you they’re out here with guns,” he said.

The shooting remains under investigation.